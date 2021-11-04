Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

UTZ stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $64,841.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $282,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

