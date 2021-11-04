Short Interest in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Drops By 17.3%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,330,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 39,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 31.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.