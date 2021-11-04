Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snap One stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

