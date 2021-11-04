MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.63.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $105.28 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

