Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 66.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $314.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.36 and a 52 week high of $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

