Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.17 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.