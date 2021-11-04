Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 77,200 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Masonite International worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

