Morgan Stanley Purchases 224,068 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $136.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,374 shares of company stock worth $1,772,007 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

