Morgan Stanley Sells 69,659 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $91,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 549,157 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of SPCE opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

