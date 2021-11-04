Amundi Takes $10.85 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Amundi bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,848,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,091,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1,033,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 103,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,329 shares of company stock worth $99,235,041. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $327.50 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of -169.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.85 and its 200-day moving average is $235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.