Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after buying an additional 686,629 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 818,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,985,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.9% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 163,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

