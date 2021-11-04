Credit Suisse AG Has $16.52 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,355,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.