Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

KIM stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

