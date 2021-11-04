Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 48,066 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,066 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

