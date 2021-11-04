Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Fanhua Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.