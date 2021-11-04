Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZH opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $573.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

