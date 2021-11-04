Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $221,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 636 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $331.62 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.41. The company has a market capitalization of $934.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total transaction of $28,062,219.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,424,204 shares of company stock valued at $855,802,160 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

