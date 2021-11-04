California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after acquiring an additional 284,412 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $49,995,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

JLL opened at $264.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.52 and a twelve month high of $272.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

