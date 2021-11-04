Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Stephens

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $217.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,999 shares of company stock worth $5,933,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

