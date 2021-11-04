RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 325,993 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

