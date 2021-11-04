USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

