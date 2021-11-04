Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

TACO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TACO opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $305.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

