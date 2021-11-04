Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 5,200 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

NYSE:HSY opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.