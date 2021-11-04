Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

