Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 81.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Boit C F David bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $39.25 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

