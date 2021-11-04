Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $31.32 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Qurate Retail worth $31,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.