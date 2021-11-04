STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.57 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after buying an additional 452,609 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $36,680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,679,000 after buying an additional 162,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 156,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

