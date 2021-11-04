Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATVI. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.76.

ATVI stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

