Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $251.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

