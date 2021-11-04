Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

APR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$13.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The company has a market cap of C$524.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.66. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$10.17 and a twelve month high of C$13.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

