Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $55.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

LEG opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

