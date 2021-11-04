Needham & Company LLC Trims AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Target Price to $8.00

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.04 million and a PE ratio of 25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $31,513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $2,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.