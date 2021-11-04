Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 31,700 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 61.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fisker by 443.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 44,463 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter worth $460,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fisker by 2,184,600.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 218,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fisker by 212.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 309,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fisker by 395,776.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

FSR opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

