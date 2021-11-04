Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,720 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $43,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 147,648 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,688,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

