Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,009 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $45,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after buying an additional 346,024 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after buying an additional 41,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 81.9% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 82,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,828.77 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $203,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,968,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

