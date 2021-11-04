Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Varonis Systems worth $44,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

