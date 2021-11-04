Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.