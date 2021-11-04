Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Markel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2,957.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,310.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,259.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,230.89. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 57.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

