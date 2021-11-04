Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Allegiant Travel worth $33,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,451,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 94,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $184.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.22. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $131.25 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

