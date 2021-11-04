Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 10,834 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $366,895.34.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Phreesia by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Phreesia by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

