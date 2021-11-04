Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.99% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $34,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $182.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $184.42.

