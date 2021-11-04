Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.10

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.10 and last traded at $180.60, with a volume of 355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.21.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.