John F. Carey Sells 1,680 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.