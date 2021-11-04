David E. Simonelli Sells 3,594 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

