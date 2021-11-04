Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Senior Officer Sells C$75,480.00 in Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1.54. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$1.61 and a one year high of C$6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

