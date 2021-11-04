Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Sells 14,261 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PaySign by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PaySign by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

