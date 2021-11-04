ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 2,780 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ThredUp by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

