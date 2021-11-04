Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

In other Petros Pharmaceuticals news, Director John D. Shulman bought 1,661,807 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $2,858,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.