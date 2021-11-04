Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Lowered to £171.35 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLTR. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £165.69 ($216.47).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £126.90 ($165.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market capitalization of £22.26 billion and a PE ratio of -305.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of £138.65. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £117 ($152.86) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

