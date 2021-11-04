Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

